Bengals Practice Takeaways: Joe Burrow and Cam Taylor-Britt Battle, Ja'Marr Chase Goes Deep + Health Updates
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up a hot day of practice on Tuesday with plenty of highlights on both sides of the ball.
Cam Taylor-Britt arguably had the play of the day when he made a diving interception while covering Mike Gesicki in man coverage.
Joe Burrow knew he made a mistake the moment the ball left his hands and Taylor-Britt managed to get one foot and an elbow down in bounds.
Burrow responded by finding Ja'Marr Chase for a huge play that might've ended with a touchdown on the very next play with DJ Turner in coverage.
“I knew he was pissed off when he threw that pick,” Tee Higgins said. “I didn’t know that was coming. I just looked up, the ball was in the air, and Ja’Marr was catching it.”
Taylor-Britt wasn't the only Bengals cornerback to make a play on the ball. Josh Newton had a nice pass breakup on the first play on 7-on-7s.
Oddly enough, Burrow responded by finding Higgins downfield for a first down on the next play.
Health Update
Bengals cornerback Dax Hill still isn't cleared for contact, but he's running, cutting and planting on his surgically repaired right knee.
“I’m going to put him in position to cover and blitz,” cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks told Dan Hoard after practice. “Corner, nickel, whatever. He has an elite skill set, and we plan to use it.”
Hill weighs around 195 pounds and feels great. Don't be shocked if he's cleared for training camp. The Bengals do plan to take it slow with the former first round pick. They believe he's going to be a huge part of their defense this season.
Efficiency
Zac Taylor and the Bengals moved in-and-out of drills with a speed and efficiency that we haven't always seen in the past. It felt like they was less downtime during individual drills or between plays in team drills.
Absences
Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart is still not participating in practice. Samaje Perine was at practice, but didn't practice. That allowed rookie Tahj Brooks to work with Burrow and take some handoffs from the star quarterback.
Zack Moss, Erick All, Germaine Pratt, Trey Hendrickson and B.J. Hill were also absent from Tuesday's session.
Funny Moment
Speaking of Dan Hoard, the best moment of the day came when Dan was leaving Tee Higgins' locker during an interview scrum. He was in the corner to the left of Higgins with media surrounding the star receiver.
Hoard had nowhere to go, but did his best Olivia Dunne impression to get around the media and the shoes that were surrounding the area. Now he didn't do the splits, but he got close enough. Any pilates instructor would be proud. He avoided the shoes, cameras and microphines and gracefully escaped the scrum.
Now we know Dunne and Hoard have at least one thing in common.
Check out highlights from Tuesday's session here.