Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Schedule Wish May Be Granted in Near Future
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow clearly wasn't thrilled about parts of the Bengals' 2025 schedule.
"Playing in Baltimore for the fourth-straight primetime year isn't ideal," Burrow said Tuesday. "Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."
That wasn't Burrow's only gripe. He also wants to play an international game.
"Maybe an international game next year, too," Burrow said. "Part of the reason I wanted to do the quarterback show (is) I wanted to grow the game internationally. So to not have a stage like that is a little disappointing. I feel like I've consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. Hopefully at some point in my career we can go over there."
Burrow participated in a fashion show in Paris last offseason. He's traveled abroad multiple times in recent years. The good news?
An annual international game could be coming in the near future.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league is close to playing 16 regular season games overseas every year.
“I do see, and I do think that will happen in the very near future,” Goodell told CNBC’s Scott Wapner. " “International is an open market for us. We are excited about our potential."
How close are they to accomplishing that goal?
"Within five years probably," Goodell added.
There were rumors that the Bengals would play in Spain this season, but that isn't happening. Barring a rule change, they will play one of their nine home games overseas during the 2027 season.
The 16 international games could be in effect by 2028 and it's almost a guarantee that the NFL will want Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals in at least one of those games.
The 16 international games could also be part of the NFL's decision to move to an 18-game season, which has been discussed for the past few years.
Check out Joe Burrow's full comments about the schedule, the offseason and more in the video below. Prefer to listen? Check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.