Bengals Ranked Low in Key Team-Building Strategy Compared to Rest of NFL
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are not necessarily flush wth young talent, as noted by ESPN contributor Aaron Schatz this week. The analytic guru broke down every roster 1-32 by 25-year-old talent or younger, and Cincinnati checked in at No. 25.
The only blue-chip young player on the list was Amarius Mims, who still has something to prove in his second NFL season. There are a few names that could burst onto the scene for Cincinnati.
"Let's start the Bengals off with last year's first-round pick, Mims," Schatz wrote. "He started 13 games in 2024 and turns 23 in mid-October. Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. also has an October birthday, but he'll be 24. Second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. is already 25 years old, but first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart is only 21, and third-round guard Dylan Fairchild is 22.
"The Bengals also have a bunch of guys who are 24 years old and saw time on the field last season. They aren't necessarily starters, but they're useful players. That includes cornerbacks Josh Newton and DJ Turner, safety Jordan Battle, and injured tight end Erick All Jr. Nickelback Dax Hill, 24, started only five games in 2024 because of a torn ACL but will be back this season."
A few of Cincinnati's top talents graduated from the list entering this season: Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown, and Cam Taylor-Britt. Cincinnati needs at least a couple of the names Schatz mentioned to pop sooner rather than later. A large chunk of the salary cap is going to Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins.
Consistently finding young talent to fill holes each year is the cleanest way to maintain a contender. Alas, Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs the past two seasons in part because of this issue.
They were the second-ranked AFC North team in this ranking. Baltimore checked in at No. 15 after ranking third in 2024, while Cleveland and Pittsburgh were both in the bottom six of the exercise.
Check out the full thoughts from Schatz here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI