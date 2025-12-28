Joe Burrow Gifts Offensive Linemen Unique Blast From The Past For Christmas

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow went into a time machine for his latest offensive line Christmas gift. ESPN's Ben Baby reported this weekend the star Bengals passer gifted his maulers authentic prehistoric bones from various animals, ranging from dinosaurs to bears and mammoths.

Baby dove into the gifting setup in a piece for ESPN after Burrow famously discussed his love for fossils on Netflix's "Quarterback" series that aired this past summer.

"On Monday, Burrow invited players over to his home in Cincinnati. When they arrived, they were greeted with an array of old bones mounted on displays at Burrow's residence," Baby wrote. "Players selected their fossil of choice depending on when they arrived and their seniority compared to others. Ted Karras picked the tusk of a woolly mammoth, a piece that archeologists estimated to be about 30,000 years old. Bengals offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims each took home cave bear skulls. A Tyrannosaurus rex artifact that went to rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild was also included among the gifts."

Burrow has dug into his Santa bag for some eccentric gifts before, like last year's Japanese katana swords, but this one may top all the others. Those swords had real historic stories behind them as well.

The Bengals have prided themselves on keeping a tight-knit locker room throughout Burrow's time with the team, and this should only help strengthen that as his protection unit posts its best season yet in front of him (5.2% sack rate allowed, 10th in NFL.

The whole team is hoping to open a winning present today at home against the Cardinals. Check out the full story from Baby here.

This year, Joe Burrow gifted his offensive linemen authentic dinosaur, bear and mammoth fossils for Christmas 🦖



Joe Burrow: "When aren't fossils on your mind? They go back millions of years. That's sick." 😂



📺 Quarterback: Season 2 pic.twitter.com/FkqcOBwdjs — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 27, 2025

