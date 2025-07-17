Bengals' Rival Makes Big Decision That Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson's asking price might've just went up.
The Steelers are finalizing a three-year, $123 million contract extension with T.J. Watt that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history ($41 million per season). ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Watt's new deal may give Hendrickson even more of a case as he pushes for a new contract. Like Watt, the Bengals' star is also 30 years old. Hendrickson has more sacks (35) than Watt (30.5) over the past two seasons.
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals. He's set to make $16 million in base salary this season.
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said in May. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Bengals veterans are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, July 22 with practice starting on July 23. Don't be shocked if Hendrickson doesn't show up if the two sides haven't reached a deal.
Hendrickson was fined more than $100,000 for skipping mandatory minicamp in June.
Watt is the latest edge rusher to get paid, but Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby have all signed lucrative contract extensions this offseason.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast