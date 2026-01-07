CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been a popular landing spot for Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain in 2026 mock drafts, and The Ringer's Todd McShay loves that fit with the 10th pick this April.

The longtime top draft analyst had Cincinnati taking Bain with its first selection in his openingmock draft of this cycle.

"Two of the Bengals’ top edge rushers—Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai—are set to be free agents, and while I still have high hopes for Shemar Stewart after his disappointing rookie season, this defense is desperate for talent, especially up front," McShay wrote. "Bain’s production dipped for a few games in the middle of the year, but watching him over the past month (especially in the first two rounds of the CFP) has reminded NFL teams of how impactful this dude could be at the next level.

"Yes, he has short arms. And yes, some scouts have mentioned a 3-technique role as an option in the NFL. But there aren’t many more disruptive and impactful defensive players in the country. His 8.5 sacks this season rank tied for 23rd in the FBS, so we’re not talking about marginal sack production. Furthermore, he ranks third (minimum 100 pass-rush snaps) among P4 edge rushers with a 23.7 pass-rush win rate."

Bain is the fourth-best player on the consensus big board from the NFL Mock Draft Database and the top edge rusher. Texas Tech's David Bailey is next closest at 11th overall.

Bain could be a nice value as the 10th pick. Cincinnati has to find a way to create more consistent pressure on the quarterback to help out its rising outside cornerback tandem of DJ Turner II and Dax Hill.

