Bengals' Rival Reportedly Eyeing Trade for Former Fourth Overall Pick Kyle Pitts
CINCINNATI — The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly open to trading former No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts.
The 24-year-old hasn't produced like most evaluators thought he would when he was the fourth selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Steelers are one of the teams interested in Pitts according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. They recently signed Aaron Rodgers and could be looking to add another weapon.
Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had a high-end rookie season, finishing with 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown, but his numbers have tailed off over the past three seasons.
Since his rookie campaign, Pitts has tallied 128 catches for 1,625 yards and nine scores.
Matt Williamson of Locked On Steelers wondered if a fourth round pick would be enough to land Pitts.
If Atlanta would accept a fourth rounder, the idea of adding pairing Pitts with Mike Gesicki in Cincinnati is intriguing.
It's reasonable to think Pitts would be more effective in a pass-first offense led by Joe Burrow.
Unrealistic? Maybe. But certainly not impossible.
The Bengals selected Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Falcons had the fourth pick and took picks.
Maybe things will come full circle and Pitts will end up in Cincinnati ... Or maybe the Steelers will add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers in their quest to become Super Bowl contenders.
-----
