CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson over the weekend. They're also hoping to re-sign Joe Flacco at some point this offseason.

Johnson's return to Cincinnati isn't stopping them from doing their due diligence at quarterback.

Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will host Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis for a pre-draft 30 visit according to Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI.

Kaliakmanis appeared in 48 collegiate games, spending two years at Minnesota before transferring for Rutgers, where he spent the past two seasons.

He threw for a career-high 3,124 yards at Rutgers last season, which was the fourth-most in school history. He completed 62.2% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kaliakmanis is projected to be a late day three draft pick or undrafted free agent. The Bengals have two sixth and two seventh round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. it's reasonable to think they could use one on a quarterback.

This is the second time the Bengals have met with Kaliakmanis. They also met with him at the 2026 NFL Combine.

What Bengals Are Looking for Behind Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and the quarterbacks warmup before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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The Bengals haven't used a draft pick on a quarterback since they took Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. This could be the year they end that streak.

That pick may not be their backup this season—especially if they can re-sign Flacco, but adding a developmental piece could go a long way toward addressing the long-term need.

"When you're looking for a backup quarterback, which is what we're looking for, you want a great player. The same traits that make a starting quarterback a good player are going to be the traits that make a backup quarterback a good player," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said last month. "But the backup quarterback is a unique job, and an understanding of what that is is important. Because you have to have a guy that's very intrinsically motivated, somebody that can just go to work and do the work day in and day out because they know it's the right thing to do, and because they can get themselves to a place mentally where 'I might have to play at any given moment, but I also may not play all year.' And that's different than any other position in the building."

This may be the first time we've heard about the Bengals looking at quarterbacks in this year's draft class, but it certainly won't be the last.

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