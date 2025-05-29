Bengals Second-Round Pick Demetrius Knight Caught In a Tide Change and Staring Contest That Goes Beyond Him
CINCINNATI – With the Cincinnati Bengals’ mandatory minicamp less than two weeks away, first-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-rounder Demetrius Knight Jr. remain unsigned.
Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt offered explanations on both situations on a recent episode of his Business of Sports podcast.
Stewart’s situation is specific to him, with the Bengals trying to use the No. 17 pick to set a precedent for voiding guarantees, something the defensive end’s agents obviously are taking issue.
But Knight is caught in a ripple effect from a tide change league wide.
Contract values have been slotted and pre-determined since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement.
So Knight knows what the total value of his rookie deal is going to be.
The only thing that needs to be negotiated is percentage of that contract that will be fully guaranteed.
Three weeks ago, the Houston Texans became the first team to give a second-round pick a fully guaranteed rookie contract.
The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick, so Higgins was their first selection at No. 34 overall.
“And, of course, Cleveland with the first pick (of the second round), Carson Schwesinger, they had to do it,” Brandt said. “Now they’re boxed in.”
The final pick of the first round, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons, and the second pick of the second round, Higgins, are fully guaranteed. So the Browns had to do the same with Schwesinger.
“Now we get the hold up,” Brandt said. “No other second-round pick is signed.”
The third pick of the second round and No. 35 overall, Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori, naturally wants a fully guaranteed contract in line with Higgins and Schwesinger.
And that’s expected to continue down the line.
Last year’s No. 33 pick, Buffalo wide receiver Keon Coleman, had $9.64 million of his $10.07 million contract fully guaranteed (96 percent).
So mathematically, or financially, a jump from 96 to 100 percent isn’t a big deal.
It’s the principle.
“Now we've got this staring contest between players drafted in the second round and their agents and the teams,” Brandt said. “The teams are trying to hold the line. It’s one to watch.”
Unlike Stewart, Knight signed his injury waiver and has been participating in the offseason program since he arrived.
He was lining up next to Logan Wilson as the starting linebacker in 7-on-7 drills in the team’s first OTA practice Tuesday.
Per OverTheCap.com, Knight’s rookie deal as the No. 49 pick will be worth $9.01 million over four years.
The Bengals also had the No. 49 pick in 2024 and took defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. His rookie deal was worth $7.86 million with $5.49 full guaranteed.
That’s 70 percent fully guaranteed.
The No. 49 pick in 2023, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, had $4.28 million of his $7.33 million deal fully guaranteed for 58.4 percent.
The deadline to watch for Knight is the start of training camp.
While the injury waiver allows him to participate in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, unsigned rookies are prohibited from participating in training camp.
The Bengals have not announced the first day of training camp, but it will be some time in late July.