Bengals Scouting Top Prospects at Orange Bowl That Could Address Major Weakness

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need pass rush help. Cincinnati needs to add real playmakers to their defense this offseason while they continue to develop the young talent they've brought in over the past few years.

The Bengals know they could use pass rush help. They were one of 10 teams that sent scouts to the Orange Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech according to Ryan Fowler.

The Chargers, Eagles, Jets, Dolphins, 49ers, Commanders, Panthers, Cowboys and Patriots also sent scouts. Oregon won 23-0, but Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey stole the show.

He finished with nine tackles (two for loss), two passes defensed, and one sack. He's expected to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bailey is one of many players the Bengals got to see first hand on Thursday.

Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is also projected to be a high pick if he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. He had a strip sack on Thursday. He also had two tackles (one for loss).

The Bengals will pick somewhere in the 8-12 range. The 2026 NFL Draft order will be decided this weekend after Sunday's game against the Browns.

Regardless, Cincinnati has to get as much pass rush help as they can this offseason. They have two building blocks at cornerback with Dax Hill and DJ Turner II.

If the Bengals can bolster their pass rush and aggressively address their defense in free agency, they could be much improved on defense in 2026.

Eyeing productive players like Bailey and Uiagalelei makes a ton of sense. Check out some of Bailey's best plays from Thursday's game below:

David Bailey 9 TKL, 1 SCK, 2 PD, 2 TFL vs Oregon College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Today.pic.twitter.com/z8F81MyeVp https://t.co/vYpik5BrBd — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 1, 2026

