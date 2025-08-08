Bengals Should Sign Top Free Agent to Address Key Weakness After Preseason Loss to Eagles
CINCINNATI — Thursday night's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles was messy for many reasons, one of which happened early on as starting safety Geno Stone left the field in the middle of the Bengals' first defensive drive of the night. He was replaced by Daijahn Anthony and didn't return to the field.
Stone played just four snaps.
The injuries for that spot did not stop there, however, as backup safety Tycen Anderson appeared to get dinged later in the game. While Anderson seemed fine, Stone's injury would be a big blow to the Bengals' safety room before the season starts. It's a reminder that the Bengals didn't add a safety this offseason.
There is at least one free agent still available that could come in and not only provide depth, but give the team's safety unit an established veteran with a lengthy history of success: Justin Simmons.
Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, with his latest of both these respective achievements coming in 2023 with the Denver Broncos. Simmons spent last season with the Falcons, appearing in 16 games and finishing with two interceptions.
Simmons has remained unsigned through the offseason with the hopes of signing with a contender, likely with a solid role within a defense. He's also been vocal about his desire to potentially sign with the Bengals during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show earlier this offseason.
"A team that's going to give themselves a chance to go to the playoffs and go win," Simmons said when asked about where he wants to land. "As much as I'll always be a Denver Bronco, I know the eight years that I was there were rough and not having a playoff appearance, especially coming off that Super Bowl and choosing Atlanta, thinking there was a shot there in the division.
"Baker [Mayfield] and Tampa Bay been doing really well in that division for a while, and so going to Atlanta, thinking there was a chance there to make something special happen. Teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati, like teams like that, that have always been in the mix. And obviously, Philly just winning it last year. It'd be special."
Bringing in Simmons should have already been a no-brainer move for the Bengals' front office, but now, with injuries hitting the room, it makes even more sense than before.
He would instantly raise the floor of the Bengals' secondary and help tremendously in bringing a veteran presence in for young players. It would also allow Stone to disguise himself in coverage and get back to the role he had with the Ravens in 2023.
Check out the clip of Simmons mentioning the Bengals below:
