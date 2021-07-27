Bengals Sign Rookie Offensive Tackle Gunnar Vogel Before Start of Training Camp

He originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Gunnar Vogel on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Vogel has good size. The Northwestern product signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in May.

He appeared in 25 games and made 18 starts at Northwestern.

“We’re always looking [for talent]," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday. "If they are guys out there that we think can compete for some role and at this point the guys you’re looking at are probably competing for practice squad roles or maybe back end of the roster roles. As the preseason goes and teams start to cut down, maybe there will be some opportunities to get better there, too.”

The Bengals have 88 players on their roster after signing Vogel and wide receiver Reece Horn. They have room to add two more guys in the coming days.

Training camp practice starts on Wednesday afternoon.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook