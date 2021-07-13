Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered One of the NFL's Best Offensive Tackles
CINCINNATI — Andrew Whitworth has been one of the best offensive tackles since he entered the NFL in 2006.
He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals, before signing with the Rams as a free agent in 2016.
Whitworth, 39, is the oldest offensive lineman in the NFL. He expects to retire after the 2021 campaign.
Despite finishing with an 88.7 overall grade last season according to Pro Football Focus, the two-time All-Pro wasn't mentioned in ESPN's latest offensive tackle rankings.
ESPN surveyed more than 50 NFL executive, scouts, coaches and players to help decide the top-10 players at each position. Voters ranked the best 10 to 15 offensive tackles.
The article named the top 10 tackles and 10 honorable mentions. Whitworth wasn't included, which is shocking.
Even if he has lost a step—and what player not named Tom Brady hasn't at 39-years-old—he's still playing at a high level.
Whitworth didn't allow a sack last season according to PFF. While 2021 may be his last rodeo, the LSU alum has to be one of the top 20 offensive tackles in the game.
No he isn't as good as Trent Williams or David Bakhtiari at this stage of his career, but there's no way Cam Robinson, Jack Conklin or Braden Smith should be ahead of Whitworth.
Check out the complete rankings here.
