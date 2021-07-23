Bengals Bringing in Veteran Center for Visit as Quest to Protect Joe Burrow Continues
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on the hunt for offensive line help with training camp set to begin next week.
Veteran center Austin Reiter is scheduled to visit with the team on Monday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He made 28 regular season starts for the Chiefs over the past two seasons and was Patrick Mahomes' center in both Super Bowls.
Reiter earned a 70.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020. He allowed seven pressures, but didn't give up a sack.
This news comes just one day after the Bengals claimed former Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard.
Both moves could be an indicator that veteran Trey Hopkins won't be ready for the start of the season. He's still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered against the Ravens in January.
If the Bengals sign Reiter, he would instantly become the favorite to start at center—assuming if Hopkins isn't ready for Week 1.
In a perfect world, Hopkins would be ready to go and the Bengals would sign Reiter. That way they would have multiple options at center and two veterans that have both logged over 2,200 regular season snaps at the position
