Bengals Star Joe Burrow Got Advice From Unlikely Source Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned to NBA superstar Kevin Durant for advice this offseason.
Burrow and Durant have been in contact in the past, with Durant attending a Bengals-Ravens game at Paycor Stadium in 2023.
Albert Breer had insight on Burrow's relationship with Durant and the communication they've had this offseason.
"He’s talked to other stars in sports," Breer wrote. "Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is one he’s gotten close to—about his process, and being more consistent while getting the most out of those around him."
“He’s been a nice resource for me," Burrow told Breer.
It's good to see Burrow picking the heads of other stars. The Bengals are banking on him to lead them to multiple championships. Durant was MVP of the NBA. He's a two-time NBA Champion and knows what it takes to get to the top.
The two stars met through Fanatics and both attended Michael Rubin's White Party a few years ago. Other attendees included Tom Brady and Jay Z.
Burrow knows he played at an elite level last season, but it has to continue if he's going to be one of the best players in NFL history.
“I’m not sure I would say anyone is playing the position better than I am right now,” Burrow told Breer. “I'm pretty confident in my ability to go out and do that every Sunday. Now, it’s just showing that consistency, showing it year in and year out. I think what separates the legends is being able to do it year in, year out for five, 10 years at a time. So, trying to be able to find that consistency in my discipline and my process, doing the easy stuff in my sleep and then making the hard stuff look easy, then making a couple of great plays here and there, that’s what I am trying to do every week.”
