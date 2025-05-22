Bengals Star Joe Burrow Lets Everyone Know Where His Heart is With Latest Social Media Post
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's biggest stars. He may get invited to exclusive events and attend the Met Gala, but he let everyone know where his heart is on Thursday.
"Back to real life for a bit," Burrow wrote on Instagram with five different images from the Bengals offseason program.
The 28-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Cincinnati has finished 9-8 in back-to-back years and they've had a winning record in four-straight seasons for the second time in team history. They also did it in 2011-15 when Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Marvin Lewis led the Bengals to five-straight playoff appearances.
Burrow had a career-year last season, completing 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
"You can be better everywhere. It doesn't matter how good you are in any area, there is always room to be better in certain spots," Burrow said Tuesday. "Just try to get better. Stats are going to fluctuate year in and year out. Maybe I have a better statistical year and maybe I don't. I'm not really too worried about that. Try to come out and win games, do what I can to win games, be better as a quarterback and as a player. I think that's attainable. That's the goal year in and year out, just try to get better."
Check out Burrow's post below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast