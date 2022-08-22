Skip to main content

Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100

The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is 21st on this year's NFL Top 100 list. 

He's ranked ahead of guys like Matthew Stafford (27) Lamar Jackson (36), Justin Herbert (40) and Kyler Murray (57). 

It still feels like he may be ranked a bit low, considering he broke multiple franchise records last season, led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI and won the Comeback Player of the Year Award. 

"For a second-year player he does it like he's been playing the game for 15 years," Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry said in the announcement video

Stafford, Herbert and Jackson might also be ranked too low.

Burrow and the rest of the star signal-callers will get a chance to move up on the NFL Top 100 list this season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Against Giants

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Giants

Watch: Dax Hill Discusses Performance Against Giants

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.24.33 AM
News

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Follow Bengals' Loss to Giants

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.22.56 AM
News

Watch: Dax Hill Discusses First Career Interception in Preseason Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) gets past New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) on a kickoff return during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Loss to Giants

By Blake Jewell
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the passer as New York Giants guard Jamil Douglas (77) blocks during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Postgame Observations: Cordell Volson Passes Test, Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack, far left, works with the offensive line group during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0092
News

Bengals Offensive Lineman Ruled Out With Right Calf Injury

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample (96) is blocked by offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Youngsters Flash, Bengals Lead Giants 9-7

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up prior to the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kayvon Thibodeaux Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury Against Bengals

By James Rapien
Aug 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during warmups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Reminds Everyone That Clock Ticking Toward On-Field Return

By James Rapien