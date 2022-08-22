Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is 21st on this year's NFL Top 100 list.
He's ranked ahead of guys like Matthew Stafford (27) Lamar Jackson (36), Justin Herbert (40) and Kyler Murray (57).
It still feels like he may be ranked a bit low, considering he broke multiple franchise records last season, led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI and won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
"For a second-year player he does it like he's been playing the game for 15 years," Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry said in the announcement video.
Stafford, Herbert and Jackson might also be ranked too low.
Burrow and the rest of the star signal-callers will get a chance to move up on the NFL Top 100 list this season.
