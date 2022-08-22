Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Loss to Giants
The Bengals lost to the Giants 25-22 on Sunday night in New York. Here are our winners and losers from the matchup.
Winners
Dax Hill
The Bengals first round pick impressed once again on Sunday. For the second week in a row, Hill has looked like one of the best players on the field. The rookie got his first career interception. He also showed off his athleticism and closing speed, finishing with six tackles. So far, it’s looking like a great pick by the Bengals.
Cordell Volson
With Jackson Carman missing this game after a poor performance last week, Volson might be pulling away in the starting left guard race. He had one communication error that led to a sack, but other than that he had a very clean performance in both run and pass blocking.
Drue Chrisman
It’s unclear who is winning the battle for the punting job, but Chrisman had a nice showing on Sunday night. He averaged 48.3 yards-per-punt, including one inside the 20-yard line.
Clay Johnston
Johnston had a very nice game, tallying 20 total tackles and a sack. Johnston is fighting for a low end spot on the linebacker depth chart and his performance against New York certainly helps his chances of making the team.
Chris Evans
There likely wasn’t much competition to begin with, but after a great return last week and another this week, it seems like Evans has locked up the kick returner job. His 73-yard return on Sunday might have earned him that spot, but he still is battling Samaje Perine for the backup running job behind Joe Mixon.
Losers
D’Ante Smith
The second year offensive lineman had a rough start to the game on Sunday, getting called for three holding calls in the first quarter. His odds of making the roster still seem to be solid, but it’s still not what you want to see out of an offensive lineman. Hopefully he can rebound from it and be better against the Rams.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson
La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals
Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy
Read More
Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension
Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job
Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue
Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati
Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals
Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener
Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense
An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared
Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast