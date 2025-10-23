Bengals Star Reported Requesting Fresh Start Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a fresh trade request this week from a star player. ESPN's Ben Baby reports that Logan Wilson wants out of Cincinnati before the Nov. 4 deadline.
"Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade, a source told ESPN on Thursday," Baby wrote on Thursday. "The sixth-year player has started in all seven of his appearances this season. However, the team captain has seen his role reduced over the course of the season. Rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. have received the bulk of the team's defensive snaps."
Wilson has played up and down football this season, tallying 26 snaps against the Steelers last week and 12 against the Packers in the week before.
He has two years remaining on his contract after this season as one of the current team captains. The Bengals' defense has struggled mightily all season, ranking last in points allowed and tied for last in yards per play allowed.
"The reason I was given was they wanted a spark on defense,” Wilson said about his reduced role earlier this season. “I don’t know exactly what [spark] means. When I asked if there was anything I could do to improve and be better, I wasn’treally given a great reason. That’s the hardest part."
Wilson has 41 tackles, one fumble recovery, and four pass breakups this season to go with a 58.6 Pro Football Focus grade.
"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson said after being benched earlier this month. "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."
He also made it clear he's going to support rookie Barrett Carter, who replaced him in the starting lineup.
"I put my put my arm around him (Barrett Carter) I told him I said there's gonna be no hard feelings between us," Wilson said. "I'm not gonna change who I am I still want to help you out I know I played a lot of football and there's things I can still pour into you and I told myself I was not gonna change who I am because of a time of adversity in my life."
Check out Baby's full report here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI