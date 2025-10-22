Bengals' Starting Guard Decision Already Made Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals know who will start at guard in Sunday's game against the Jets, but head coach Zac Taylor wasn't ready to make an announcement.
"I won’t do that quite yet," Taylor said with a smile.
Even though he didn't make an announcement, the seventh-year head coach is clearly leaning in a specific direction and the decision appears to be made.
Dalton Risner has started at left guard in each of the past two games with Dylan Fairchild dealing with an injury. Fairchild was active last week against the Steelers, but clearly wasn't 100%.
Risner helped the Bengals have their best offensive output of the season en route to a 33-31 win over the Steelers.
"I’d like to settle in (at guard), but I think we’ve got guys that are capable," Taylor said. "I like where we are at. I think we’ve got young guys that are ascending. I think we’ve got veterans that absolutely can get in there and get the job done so I feel real comfortable with where we are at there."
If Fairchild returns to the starting lineup this week, it could mean two rookies blocking for Joe Flacco for the first time. Jalen Rivers is projected to start at right guard.
On one hand, it's good to get young, promising rookies valuable reps. On the other hand, it's reasonable to think Risner is their best guard—especially after his performance over the past two weeks.
"It's not something I'm stressed about," Taylor said. "I think we have good options and it'll take shape as the week goes ... Whatever gives us the best chance to win."
It's worth noting that Fairchild and Rivers lined up with the starters during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.
Risner and veteran Lucas Patrick have experience at both spots. Patrick has also served as the backup center, which could be a factor in Cincinnati's decision at guard.
