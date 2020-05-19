Bengals named surprise playoff contender

The Bengals have made plenty of moves this offseason in hopes of contending sooner rather than later.

They added six projected starters in free agency and drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. They're hoping 7-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green can stay healthy, after missing all of last season due to injury.

The Bengals' moves haven't gone unnoticed. They've received praise for their offseason moves.

That continued this week, as Pro Football Focus listed Cincinnati as one of the three surprise teams that could contend for a playoff spot this season.

“The Bengals have the makings of a team that isn’t that far away from contending in a top-heavy, but weak, AFC," PFF analyst Eric Eager wrote. "Joe Burrow is projected to be roughly a one-win upgrade over Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley from a season ago, while A.J. Green has added more than a half of a win above replacement in all five of the past eight seasons. Tee Higgins, the Bengals' second-round pick, was worth more than a win over the average college football player during the past two seasons on just over 1,100 snaps. And second-year left tackle Jonah Williams returns from a 2019 injury with hopes that he will make good on the talent that made him a top-15 pick. The Bengals also added starters on the back end of the defense in Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell, while signing D.J. Reader up front to complement Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins. After their linebackers earned under zero wins above replacement in 2019 (second-worst in the NFL), the Bengals also took some swings at that position by drafting Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey.

"If either the Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers falter, there’s room for the Bengals (who we give a 22.9% chance to make it to January) to take advantage of the extra playoff spot in the AFC.”

Eager notes two key stretches for the Bengals, including their first four games. They open with the Chargers at home, before going on the road to play the Browns and the Eagles. Then they host the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 4. It's crucial that they go at least 2-2 during that stretch if they want to surprise people.

The other key stretch is in Weeks 11-13. The Bengals play go to Washington, host New York and hit the road to play Miami.

Going 3-0 against those teams will be crucial in their quest for a playoff spot.

It's a tall task, but it's possible, and it's another one of the many reasons why Bengals fans are excited again.