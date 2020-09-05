SI.com
Bengals waive quarterback Brandon Allen

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are waiving veteran quarterback Brandon Allen according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He was their fourth quarterback on the roster.

The team signed him on Aug. 1 to be a contingency plan just in case any of the other quarterbacks on the team contracted COVID-19. 

Allen was quarantined from Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala. There's a good chance the Bengals bring him back as part of their 16-man practice squad if he clears waivers. 

Allen, a fourth-year player, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. He also spent two seasons with the Rams when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in Los Angeles, before signing with the Broncos last offseason.

He made three starts for Denver in 2019, posting a 1-2 record. He completed 39-of-84 passes (46 percent), finishing with 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

It's no guarantee, but Allen should clear waivers. He was available all offseason and no one else signed him. 

His familiarity with the Bengals offensive system made him an easy target for Taylor. Allen's release means second-year quarterback Jake Dolegala could make the final 53-man roster. The Bengals kept three quarterbacks on the team last season.

Unless the Bengals do something unforeseen, like claim Josh Rosen, then there's a good chance that Ryan Finley is Burrow's backup this season. 

The Bengals have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to trim their roster to 53 players. Keep track of every move they make here. 

