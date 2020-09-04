Cincinnati Bengals Final Roster Tracker

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. We've already made our 53-man roster projection, but a lot of things could change between now and that deadline.

The Bengals had their mock game on Thursday night, which was one of the last opportunities for the coaching staff to evaluate this roster.

The guys that don't make the team could stick around on the practice squad. NFL teams are allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad this season due to COVID-19.

Expect the Bengals to make plenty of maneuvers over the next few days. They may release someone that you didn't expect just to bring them back 24 hours later.

Cincinnati has the number one waiver priority, which means they get first dibs on any player that gets released and is subject to waivers. They won't be shy about using that power this weekend.

This is a list of players that the Bengals have waived. It will be updated all weekend long. It will also have noteworthy players that have been released by other teams.

Make sure you bookmark this page so you can keep track of the Bengals' roster moves all weekend long.

Thursday, September 3rd

— Waived offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas

— Waived linebacker Brady Sheldon

— Waived linebacker Bryce Sterk

Roster currently at 77

Noteworthy players that were released by other teams

— The Dallas Cowboys released safety HaHa Clinton-Dix

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!