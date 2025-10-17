Bengals' Win Over Steelers Brings Relief, Excitement and Belief to Entire Team: 'We Needed This'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco was outstanding in Cincinnati's 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.
It was a ginormous win for a Bengals team that had lost four-straight games and hadn't had any momentum since Joe Burrow went down with a grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2.
The Bengals were 2-4, had lost four-straight games without Burrow and desperately needed a victory—for the standings and to have something to believe in moving forward.
“It is huge. We really needed this win," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We needed this. It’s been too long since we've won. And so, when you're fighting for all these things that we fight for, and these guys just keep coming out, as a coach you just keep sticking with it. I see it coming, but you need the results. And so, we have the results."
The Bengals had one lead during their four game losing streak when they were up 3-0 in Denver early in that game. That changed in the second quarter on Thursday night and again with seven seconds left as Flacco calmly led the offense downfield for the game-winning field goal while trailing 31-30.
“Outstanding. Outstanding. Outstanding. Joe was outstanding," Taylor said with a smile. "I just thought his performance was outstanding. Very, very calm. Very collected. He led us in a two-minute drive to go in the game with a huge go-ball to Tee (Higgins). It gave those guys a chance to go make some plays. I’m impressed with his performance. I thought our offensive line played outstanding. And that [Pittsburgh] defensive line has been wreaking havoc the last couple weeks."
Flacco was only sacked twice and led the offense on seven scoring drives in their last eight possessions. The veteran has completed 60-of-92 (65.2%) passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns with no turnovers in two games with the Bengals.
Now the Bengals are 1-1 with Flacco as their quarterback and they're right back in the mix in the AFC North.
"We knew what we're capable of, and we can see it. We just had to put it together," Taylor said. "It's significant to find a divisional win and be 2-0 in the division right now. Now we are going into a long weekend and then we have a home game coming up. Just a great opportunity for our team to capitalize on this.”
This was a season-saving win. The Flacco trade with the Browns could very well be a season-saving move.
The veteran quarterback has been better than anyone could've expected. The Bengals acquired him 10 days ago. He had to play two games in his first nine days as a Bengal.
"That was a lot of fun," Flacco said. "I love doing this. I've been doing this for such a long time. When you're out there with the guys and you’re doing what you want to do and you’re having success, and you’re looking in each other’s eyes—you get that feeling of just bonding with somebody else. It's a lot of fun. It's a lot more fun when that clock hits zero and you've gotten the job done.”
Ja'Marr Chase has 26 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns with Flacco at quarterback. Tee Higgins has 11 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown. Higgins had 13 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns in the Bengals' first five games of the season.
How has Flacco been able to get into a rhythm so quickly with his star receivers?
“That’s a great question. I don’t know, man. We’re not really throwing the ball to each other at practice either because this week was fast, walkthrough reps," Chase said. "Last week was a little off [illness] for me. Honestly, just coming in and being a veteran and just knowing the coverages and knowing what’s his answer—I think that’s his best reads.”
The Bengals could've folded after Burrow's injury. They didn't have to trade for Flacco. They could've used the injury excuse and went through the motions. Instead, they made a move and gave themselves a chance. And so far that move is paying huge dividends.
It's been a wild seven weeks, but the 2025 Bengals are alive and well following their primetime win over the Steelers.
