Bengals Acquire Intriguing Rookie Off Waivers After He Was Waived By Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired former Steelers wide receiver and kick returner Ke'Shawn Williams on waivers on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams gives them another option in the return game. He appeared in eight games for the Steelers this season. He had 11 punt returns for 112 yards (10.2 yards-per-return). He also had 18 kickoff returns for 425 yards (23.6 yards-per-return).

The move gives Cincinnati a proven option in the return game. Charlie Jones suffered an ankle injury in Week 15. This could be a sign that his injury is going to force him to miss time.

Williams is an undrafted rookie out of Indiana. At his Pro Day in March, he ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and measured in at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds. He signed with the Steelers after going undrafted and was promoted to their 53-man roster earlier this season.

"Box-score scouting doesn’t give enough insight into what Williams can bring to the table," Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. "He has a limited catch radius but his toughness and hand strength help make up for it. He can run short and intermediate routes as a possession slot receiver but tends to shine when he’s allowed catch-and-run opportunities, where he’s proven very difficult to bring down. Williams is highly competitive and offers kick and punt return potential to enrich his chances of making a roster."

Williams joins a wide receiver room that includes Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitch Tinsley and Jones. If he can show any potential over the final three games of the season, there's a chance he plays his way into Cincinnati's plans for the 2026 campaign.

