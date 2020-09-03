Report: Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Browns needed a safety and they got one. Cleveland is trading their 2021 fifth-round pick to Jacksonville for Ronnie Harrison according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harrison, 23, is entering his third-year in the league. He was a third-round pick (93rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns were banking on rookie Grant Delpit to be one of their starting safeties, but he suffered a torn achilles in training camp.

Harrison has played in 28 games for Jacksonville over the past two seasons. He had 71 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2019.

This is just another example of the Jaguars getting rid of players from the Tom Coughlin era. They traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings last week and released Leonard Fournette on Tuesday.

Harrison joins Karl Joseph, Andrew Sendejo and Sheldrick Redwine in the Browns' secondary.

The Browns have added multiple pieces this offseason including right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills. Mix in Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Kareem Hunt and they are one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

Their biggest weakness is probably linebacker, which is something their AFC North rivals will try to exploit this season.

Cleveland begins the regular season on the road against Baltimore on Sept. 13. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals and Browns split their two matchups last season.

