Cause for Concern? Thoughts on Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. Not Participating in Bengals Rookie Minicamp
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. didn't do any on-field drills during the Bengals' one-day rookie minicamp on Friday.
Stewart and Knight were Cincinnati's top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I'm doing everything else," Stewart said. "I'm just like on the field stuff. I'm not doing that."
The Bengals selected Stewart with the 17th overall selection in this year's draft. They followed it up by taking Knight in the second round (49th overall).
"They're just working through their contracts right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the session.
Related: While Most Teams Hold 3-Day Rookie Camps, the Bengals Limit It to 1, and Head Coach Zac Taylor Explained Why
Stewart and Knight were on the field, but didn't do any drills during the one-hour session.
"At least I wasn't the odd one out," Stewart said. "Everybody looking at me like, what's wrong with this guy? So at least it was me and him."
There's been a lot of reaction to Stewart's comments specifically on social media. He didn't miss much on Friday, but getting him and Knight signed before the offseason program ramps up on Monday would be ideal.
"I would hope so," Stewart said when asked if he'll be signed in the near future.
"We'll see," Taylor said. "I'm not going to make any predictions on where that ends up, but they've had a great attitude, and I'm excited about both those guys."
What You Should Know
The reaction to Stewart and Knight not participating in what was essentially a light walkthrough is surprising. The mental reps, meetings and time with the playbook is far more valuable than any of the drills the rookies did on Friday.
Is it pointless?
No, I wouldn't go that far. But it isn't worth stressing or worry about.
For more from Stewart, check out all of our locker room interviews here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI