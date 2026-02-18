Bengals Should Take Page Out of Chiefs' Playbook to Build Contender Around Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract on Wednesday. His cap hit drops to $34.65 million for the 2026 season and gives the team more flexibility ahead of free agency next month.

Overthecap.com was the first to report the news. The Chiefs are still currently $14 million above the salary cap for 2026.

The restructure is something the Bengals should consider doing with Joe Burrow this offseason.

Why Restructure?

Restructuring Burrow's contract would give the Bengals more cap room to work with this season. They're currently in the $53 million range and among the NFL leaders in cap space.

They need as much room as they can get to add key pieces. They have needs on all three levels of their defense and multiple key pieces they need to re-sign. Combine that with their desire to go from 6-11 to a Super Bowl contender in one offseason. Restructuring Burrow would bolster their chances of adding key pieces in free agency and keeping young, promising players like Dax Hill and DJ Turner II.

Burrow would still get paid. He's voiced his desire/willingness to restructure his contract in the past.

How Much Salary Cap Space Would They Clear?

Restructuring Burrow's contract would open up $19.228 million in cap space for the 2026 season. It would be the first time the Bengals made such a move, which is why there's skepticism around it, but it makes sense for a Cincinnati organization that desperately needs an infusion of talent.

Even Burrow made it clear that the Bengals had to make significant additions in free agency.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said last month. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Will They Attack Free Agency?

The Bengals know they need add multiple key pieces in free agency if they're going to vault into the short list of Super Bowl contenders.

They also know that they have a shot anytime Burrow is on the field. That should mean a Burrow restruture is coming. Then a free agency attack that includes veteran additions to all three levels of the defense and key pieces being re-signed, including starting guard Dalton Risner.

They can restructure Burrow's deal to give themselves more cap flexbility. Will they? We'll find out soon enough.

