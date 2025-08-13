Cincinnati Bengals Among Least Valuable NFL Franchises Entering 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are the least valuable team in the NFL entering the 2025 season. Sportico released its annual look at franchise valuations across the league, and Cincinnati checked in at No. 32 with a $5.5 billion valuation.
The Cowboys paced all teams at the top with a $12.8 billion mark. Cincinnati stayed firm in the last spot (same as last season), but did grow at a slightly higher rate than other teams. The Bengals' valuation is up 17% from last season.
That year-over-year change ranked higher than the Panthers (12%), Colts (15%), and Bills (16%). All of this as Cincinnati inks a new deal with Hamilton County to stay in Cincinnati for the next decade-plus.
"The Bengals thank Hamilton County and its Commissioners for demonstrating leadership and taking steps that continue moving Cincinnati forward," Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said about the deal on Aug. 1. "This new lease keeps Paycor Stadium on par with other communities around the country and a focal point for Cincinnati's riverfront. More importantly, it solidifies the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati, our beloved home, for many years to come. Today's deal embodies a responsible approach for the future, while at the same time keeping Paycor Stadium a great venue that can provide our great fans the great gameday experience they deserve. We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank the community, and we look forward to successful and exciting football seasons ahead."
A Super Bowl run could be just the right interest injection to lift Cincinnati out of the league's team value basement. Only $500 million in total valuation separates Cincinnati and Baltimore at No. 24.
Check out the full look below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI