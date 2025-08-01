Cincinnati Bengals Solidify Future By Finalizing New Stadium Lease With Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — It's official. The Bengals have finalized a new lease with Hamilton County to remain at Paycor Stadium until at least 2036.
There are two five-year options that could extend the current agreement until 2046.
“The Bengals thank Hamilton County and its Commissioners for demonstrating leadership and taking steps that continue moving Cincinnati forward,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “This new lease keeps Paycor Stadium on par with other communities around the country and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. More importantly, it solidifies the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati, our beloved home, for many years to come. Today’s deal embodies a responsible approach for the future, while at the same time keeping Paycor Stadium a great venue that can provide our great fans the great gameday experience they deserve. We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank the community, and we look forward to successful and exciting football seasons ahead.”
The Bengals finalized the agreement on Friday. Hamilton County and the team came together to build Paycor Stadium in 2000. The new lease will modernize the stadium in a variety of ways.
"The $470 million renovation project will maintain a best-in-class NFL stadium that attracts major concerts and events to Cincinnati," the Bengals said in a press release. "The Bengals will invest $120 million in the renovation project, covering 75% of new improvements to the stadium. The team and Hamilton County will continue to work collaboratively to secure meaningful funding from the State of Ohio to further support the renovation efforts. Paycor Stadium opened in 2000 when the Bengals and Hamilton County came together with a goal of transforming Cincinnati’s riverfront into a world-class sports and entertainment district. The Banks generates over $2.5 billion in annual economic impact, with the Bengals driving over $1 billion in annual economic impact. Under this new deal, the Bengals and Hamilton County are poised to continue transforming the riverfront, driving economic growth and delivering unforgettable moments for fans for years to come in downtown Cincinnati."
This is great news for the team, the county and Bengals fans everywhere. It also means that Joe Burrow will call Paycor Stadium home for the foreseeable future.
When the Bengals drafted Burrow in 2020, they hoped he would helped resurrect the franchise. He's done that and then some over the past five seasons.
