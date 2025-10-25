Cincinnati Bengals Announce Pair of Legends as Jets Rulers of the Jungle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced a pair of fitting Jungle Rulers this week to ring in the 2025 Ring of Honor game. Inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham are the Rulers of the Jungle against New York.
Cincinnati is favored to get to 4-4 on the season with a win over the 0-7 Jets, and it would be a great way to cap off a day celebrating the duo.
Lapham is, of course, also calling the game on the radio as the team's color commentator.
"This is without a doubt the highest honor bestowed upon me — the honor of a lifetime," Lapham said about the honor earlier this year. "I think everyone knows what the Bengals organization means to me. It is extremely humbling to know that the fans selected me to be honored in this fashion. My family and I are extremely grateful to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. It feels like a superlative dream that I have not woken up from yet. I still can't believe it."
Check out the announcement below with the game kicking off tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI