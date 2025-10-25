All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Pair of Legends as Jets Rulers of the Jungle

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Russ Heltman

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced a pair of fitting Jungle Rulers this week to ring in the 2025 Ring of Honor game. Inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham are the Rulers of the Jungle against New York.

Cincinnati is favored to get to 4-4 on the season with a win over the 0-7 Jets, and it would be a great way to cap off a day celebrating the duo.

Lapham is, of course, also calling the game on the radio as the team's color commentator.

"This is without a doubt the highest honor bestowed upon me — the honor of a lifetime," Lapham said about the honor earlier this year. "I think everyone knows what the Bengals organization means to me. It is extremely humbling to know that the fans selected me to be honored in this fashion. My family and I are extremely grateful to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. It feels like a superlative dream that I have not woken up from yet. I still can't believe it."

Check out the announcement below with the game kicking off tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET:




Russ Heltman

