Former Bengals Pass Rusher Joseph Ossai Signing Big Money Deal With Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' pass rush got a little thinner this week as Joseph Ossai agreed to a 3-year, $36 million deal with the New York Jets on Monday. The contract includes $22.5 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2021 third-round pick posted a career-high 45 quarterback pressures this past season to go with 43 tackles, five sacks, and nine tackles for loss across a career-high 616 snaps.

It amounted to a 64 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2025.

Cincinnati will replace him in free agency and the draft after a five-year run in the Queen City. The Bengals have been canvassing the league for defensive starters to impact the franchise.

"I think there’s depth," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about this year's NFL Draft class recently. "I think there are a lot of d-linemen who are attractive guys for different roles, as you go through the whole season or the whole draft, really. I think we have almost 400 ranked players on our board right now. Guys who have enough talent to be considered draftable, which is probably a little bit heavier than normal. I always look at the first five rounds.

"There are enough players to satisfy our picks in all of those rounds with extras, which is good. We’re going to get one of them that way. Some years, we’ve gotta keep forcing guys up the board. This year, we’re probably going to force some guys down the board a little bit. But I do think there’s depth."

Ossai ends his Bengals career as a decent selection in the third round. He created the third-most Pro Football Reference Approximate Value in the 2021 class behind Ja'Marr Chase and Evan McPherson.

