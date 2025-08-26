Cincinnati Bengals Appear to Make Bold Decision With 53-Man Roster
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Cam Grandy has made Cincinnati's initial 53-man roster.
WLWT's Charlie Clifford was the first to report the news.
Grandy appeared in eight games for the Bengals last season, making six starts. He finished with five receptions for 28 yards.
That means the Bengals will likely keep five tight ends on their initial roster: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson and Grandy.
Is it going to be a challenge to utilize all of their options at tight end?
"Challenging is not the word I would use," head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this month. "We've had a lot of these guys over the years now, so we've gotten comfortable with what our offensive identity is and how to utilize guys to their strengths and also understanding covering up tendencies where we can. It's not unique to tight end rooms across the league. I think we've been fortunate that we've got real weapons in the pass game in there that not everybody has. I also think Drew Sample's arguably the top point of attack blocker and protector in football. I wouldn't trade him out for anybody in that regard. We've got a really good blend of guys, so it's just up to us to continue to be creative in how we utilize them and how we combine them when there are two or three in there. When one is in there what are we doing. It's been fun. I wouldn't say challenge, it's been really fun to find ways to utilize a lot of guys who continue to earn opportunity. There are a lot of guys in that room earning that opportunity and we're trying to find ways to utilize that."
Two More Moves
The Bengals also waived Andrew Coker according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The offensive tackle had an impressive preseason and the Bengals are hoping to bring him back on their practice squad.
Clifford is also reporting that Devin Cochran has been waived.
This could be a sign that the Bengals are going to only keep nine offensive linemen and five tight ends on their initial 53-man roster. Check out our projections here.
