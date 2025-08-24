All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Projection: Who Will Make Initial 2025 Roster?

The Cincinnati Bengals have until Tuesday, August 26 to trim their roster to 53 players.

James Rapien

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) chases after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have until Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Some of the back end roster battles went down to the wire. Here is our 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning

Desmond Ridder has had a solid camp, but he's an ideal practice squad candidate behind Burrow and Browning.

Running Back (3): Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

The running back room is solidified. Both Perine and Brooks will be valuable pieces, but Brown will lead the backfield.

Wide Receiver (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Mitch Tinsley, and Jermaine Burton

Isaiah Williams finished on the outside looking in, despite having a stellar training camp. Tinsley gained Burrow's trust in training camp and never looked back. Burton is a lock, despite dealing with an injury and missing the second preseason game.

Tight End (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy

This may be a surprise for some, but the Bengals could easily keep all five tight ends. Grandy is in danger of getting cut following the Fant signing, but the uncertainty in the offensive line room opens up the door for a fifth tight end to make the initial roster

Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Amarius Mims, Ted Karras, Lucas Patrick, Dylan Fairchild, Cody Ford, Jalen Rivers, Matt Lee and Devin Cochran

Cochran gets the nod simple because the Bengals need a fourth offensive tackle behind Brown, Mims and Ford. Don't be surprised if the back end of this room goes through some reshuffling over the next week.

Maybe they sign a veteran. Maybe they acquire a lineman on waivers. Maybe they do both. By only keeping nine linemen, they're able to keep all five of their tight ends on the initial roster. Dropping a tight end (Grandy) could still happen if they add a lineman to the roster over the next few days.

Defensive Line (10): Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy and Cam Sample, TJ Slaton, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Taven Bryan

Bryan beats out Howard Cross III for the final roster spot in the defensive line room. Don't be shocked if the Bengals add to this position via waivers. They could use more interior pass rush help and another big bodied nose tackle. Cedric Johnson will likely start the season on injured reserve. He missed most of training camp.

Linebacker (5): Logan Wilson, Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Barrett Carter and Joe Giles-Harris

Guys like Giles-Harris, Heyward and Maema Njongmeta all flashed during training camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for Heyward and Njongmeta, it's a numbers game. Keeping six linebackers is possible, especially with Heyward having a great camp, but Giles-Harris has the edge for the fifth spot.

Cornerback (6): Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Josh Newton, DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson

Ivey and Wilson have done enough to earn roster spots. Jalen Davis and Bralyn Lux finish on the outside looking in, but both players could be back on the practice squad.

Safety (4): Geno Stone, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and PJ Jules

Stone, Battle and Anderson are locks. Anthony's status is in question and the Bengals could look to add here. Jules is better than Anthony on special teams. That gives him the edge and gets him onto the initial roster.

Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and William Wagner

McPherson and Rehkow are locks. Adomitis and Wagner have competed for the long snapper job throughout training camp.

"It’s been really good and I tell them all the time, I can’t feel a difference whenever each of them are in," Evan McPherson said on Saturday. "Both have done a spectacular job."

Flip a coin here. Either guy could win the job. Let's go with the rookie and their top graded long snapper in this year's draft.

