Cincinnati Bengals in Contact With Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of multiple teams that have spoken with Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Neyor is an intriguing day three target in this year's draft. He's 6'4", 218 pounds and is one of the best athletes in this class.
He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. He also posted a 38-inch vertical jump and an 11+ foot broad jump.
Neyor spent the first three seasons of his college career at Wyoming, including 2019 when he was teammates with current Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.
He only had seven catches in his first two seasons, before tallying 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He transferred to Texas in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL that prevented him from playing a snap. He only at one catch for the Longhorns during the 2023 campaign.
Neyor transferred to Nebraska for the 2024 season, where he finished with 34 catches for 455 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.
"Height, weight, speed prospect who finished five years of college with just two seasons of double-digit catches," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report. "Neyor is a long-strider with the ability to separate in his stems and turns. His nearly seven-foot wingspan is on display with catch-radius grabs, but he lacks the toughness and hand strength to finish when contested. His blend of size, speed and separation potential is valuable, but his skill level still needs to be developed, which could make him a practice squad candidate."
Neyor is an intriguing prospect. He checks the size and speed boxes and has shown the ability to be productive. The Bengals are likely eying him as a possible late day three selection or priority free agent.
Adding a big bodied, fast wide-out that has the raw tools that receivers coach Troy Walters can refine would make a ton of sense. Walters helped develop Andrei Iosivas.
Could Neyor be next?
He has also talked with the 49ers and the Titans. Neyor discussed all three teams on the Up And Adams Show. Watch the clip below: