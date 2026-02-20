Why Jalen Davis’ Return Is Bigger Than Most Realize for the Bengals Defense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed veteran cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

Davis played a key role down the stretch of the 2025 campaign after Cam Taylor-Britt went down with a season-ending injury. He finished with 20 tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, one sack and one interception.

Bengals cornerbacks coach Chuck Burns has known Davis for a long time. It's fair to say that Davis had a positive impact on the defense, the secondary and his coaches and teammates are ecstatic to see him return.

History With Burks

Dec 23, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Davis (36) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Davis and Burks knew each other long before either guy joined the Bengals organization. They met in Miami in spring of 2019 after Burks accepted a job on Brian Flores' staff.

"He was loved by the guys in the locker room and in the building," Burks said.

Davis was cut at the end of training camp. He appeared in three regular season games the year prior.

"He was devastated," Burks said. "It was the first time I had to talk to a player after being let go. I told him that he has what it takes to be successful because you could tell then how much it meant to him."

That's the Jalen Davis story. Even last season after he was cut by the Bengals. You wouldn't have been able to tell it. He was still the same guy and focused on getting better.

Locker Room Leader

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went out of his way to praise Davis' leadership last season. Joe Burrow was injured. The Bengals were losing games. Which guys are leading?

Taylor didn't hesitate to mention Davis. This was long before the veteran got his opportunity. He was on the practice squad. And yet, he found a way to lead.

"JD is a relationship leader," Burks said. "He has real relationships with his teammates. He is a living example that opportunities in this league are not always fair ... but when you get them you have to make the most of them."

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) and cornerback DJ Turner II (20) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis will joke around in the locker room. He usually has a smile on his face. That doesn't mean he's taking any days off. He's always working and leading by example. He proved it when he was thrust into action against the Patriots on Nov. 23. He finished with three tackles (one for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit.

He maximized his opportunity and it's put him in a position to at least compete for the starting nickel cornerback job this summer. Right now he's certainly penciled in as a starter alongside DJ Turner II and Dax Hill. Things could change this offseason, but he's certainly the favorite for that job ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

"J.D. knows how to gauge the temperature of the room and be the calming presence for everyone to lean on," Burks said. "Everyone respects J.D. because of the example he sets everyday. I've never heard him complain."

Burks has coached Davis for nearly five seasons. No complaints. An ideal leader and role model for a young defense that's hoping to take a major step forward in 2026.

