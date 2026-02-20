NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Blockbuster Move, Land 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to find consistent success since losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI a few years ago. Their struggles aren't on offense.

In terms of points per game, the Bengals have ranked seventh, 16th, sixth, and 12th from 2022 to 2025, respectively. During the 2023 and 2025 campaigns, the Bengals offense slipped because Joe Burrow missed at least six games in both seasons.

But across that same time span, their defense has ranked sixth, 21st, 26th, and 29th respectively. Notice the trend?

To make matters worse, it seems like Trey Hendrickson is almost certainly leaving town to sign with a new team in free agency. As a result, the Bengals are going to need to be aggressive and creative with how they improve their defense.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a mock trade that would send New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and a 2026 sixth round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Dexter Lawrence is a Perfect Fit for the Bengals Defense

"The Bengals defense has been a calamity the last two seasons. There are a lot of reasons for it, but a lack of talent on the interior has been a driving force in both instances. That would end if the Bengals got aggressive in pursuit of Dexter Lawrence," Ballentine wrote. "The 6'4", 340-pound nose tackle is one of the most unique interior defenders in the league. Not only can he two-gap and stuff the run, but he also posts better pass-rush production than a lot of 3-techs.

"He's the force multiplier in the middle of the defense that could change the Bengals front. They'd have to give up a similar package to what Seattle gave the Giants to get Leonard Williams. New York could clear a significant bit of cap space by dealing Lawrence, which might prompt it to listen if a strong offer comes along."

Lawrence is the perfect fit for the Bengals defense. They ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, though it doesn't help playing Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson twice in a span of three weeks.

That's why it's important to go after a superstar defensive tackle who can plug the running game. Lawrence also doubles as a very capable pass rusher, seen by his 21 sacks recorded from 2022 to 2024. This year, Lawrence took a step back in production, as he only recorded a half of a sack.

With that in mind, the Bengals might be able to land him without giving up a first round pick. Is Ballentine's proposal too little? Is it too much? Regardless, landing Lawrence would be huge for a Bengals team that needs a new identity on defense.

