Cincinnati Bengals Could be Tempted to Make Blockbuster Trade During 2025 NFL Draft

This would be wild.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals took defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They're banking on Stewart to give them a major boost in the trenches. The pick has led some to ask about Trey Hendrickson's future.

Would the Bengals consider trading him?

As of now, I don't think their stance has changed. Stewart projects to be a nice complimentary piece around Hendrickson.

“No, this is not a story about anybody else," Zac Taylor said after the Bengals picked Stewart. "I don’t think you can ever have enough defensive linemen, especially in this league and this division. So, this doesn’t speak to anyone else that’s on our football team. This is just adding another weapon to our defense that we can utilize and keep guys fresh, keep guys coming after the quarterback and being relentless against the run. Again, this just speaks to how we want to play football. We want a stout defense and a lot of times, that starts up front. Adding pieces to that puzzle up front is always helpful for us."

Could the Bengals change their stance if the Bears offer the 39th pick, 41st pick and their fifth round selection (148 overall) for Hendrickson and the 49th pick?

Cincinnati would add a second rounder, a fifth rounder and they'd also move up eight spots in the second round.

If the Bengals believe in Marshall edge rusher Mike Green or Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, maybe they opt to completely reset their defense and add another quality edge player.

There are multiple pass rushers worth targeting in rounds 2-3. If a team makes a run at Hendrickson, maybe the Benals would be more receptive to a deal—especially if it meant landing Green or Ezeiruaku in the second round.

There are plenty of other top players that they could land. Imagine if they took Green at 39 and then added Nick Emmanwori at 41. They may have first round grades on both of those players.

It's highly unlikely and it would involve Chicago getting aggressive to address their pass rush, but it isn't impossible.

