Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Lineman Dealing With Training Camp Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson is dealing with a strained calf. The second-year pro was using a scooter to get around in the locker room on Saturday afternoon according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
Johnson also had a protective boot on his left foot to help with the recovery process.
The Bengals picked Johnson in the sixth round (214th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games, finishing with seven tackles and one sack as a rookie.
Johnson impressed the coaching staff during the offseason program. He received extra reps with Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart not on the field.
"Joseph Ossai's had a great camp. Cam Sample, coming off the Achilles, has overachieved to this point only because I didn't expect that type of athleticism to spring back as quickly, so that's been great," defensive coordinator Al Golden said in June. "I think Kris Jenkins has really done a great job, he's had an awesome attitude all camp, and I'm sure I'm leaving some guys out, but at the end of the day, Cedric Johnson is another one that's really seized that opportunity, so from that standpoint, we're all pros here. We're all trying to get to the end game, and from that standpoint, we're coaching the guys that are here. We miss the guys that aren't here, but we have to move forward and in a lot of ways that's kind of emblematic of what happens during the year, so guys are going to have to step up."
Since then, Stewart has signed. Hendrickson ended his holdout, but isn't practicing with the team until he gets a new contract.
Johnson will be competing with Sample, Myles Murphy and Stewart for snaps. Murphy has a lot to prove as he enters his third season with the Bengals.
"Yeah, I think it's time, right? It's time," Golden said when asked about Murphy. "I think Jerry (Montgomery) does an unbelievable job with those guys, technically. It should start to quiet down for him. Now, just in general, pass rush move, pass rush counter, run movement, run lockout, run disengagement, all those little things should quiet him down. And if we can get it to quiet, let his athleticism take over, again he's got great range. He's got elite speed for the edge. And he is big. He's 6-6, 270 pounds, and he gives us some flexibility. So I'm really excited about him, but it is time. He knows that it's time to go. And we're really counting on him. We really are. We really are."
The Bengals' defense needs to be much better this season. Check out the report on Johnson below: