Cincinnati Bengals' Depth Chart Projection: Forecasting Week 1 Starters vs Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Dalton Risner on Thursday, which helps balance out their roster with the regular season just eight days away.
Here's a position-by-position breakdown of what the depth chart could look like going into their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns:
Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
This is the shock of the year, but Burrow is the Bengals' starting quarterback. Browning will be his backup.
Running Back: Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks
Brown is locked in as the starter and will play a ton. Perine will get plenty of snaps when Brown needs a break or on specific passing downs. Brooks is capable of doing a little bit of everything as a rookie. All three backs will play, but this is expected to be the "Chase Brown show."
Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Mitch Tinsley, and Jermaine Burton
Chase, Higgins and Iosivas are locked in as the top three receivers on this offense with Mike Gesicki also expected to get plenty of work in a receiver-like role. Tinsley and Jones will both be in the mix for snaps after that and Burton has rare downfield ability. Don't be shocked if he contributes at some point this season, but he appears to be sixth on the depth chart at the moment.
Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy
We'll see plenty of Gesicki, Sample and Fant on offense. Gesicki will essentially be another wide receiver for Burrow to rely on and is expected to line up all over the field. Hudson will likely be active weekly due to his special teams ability and don't be shocked if Grandy is also active some weeks. The five tight ends compliment each other well.
Offensive Line: Orlando Brown Jr., Amarius Mims, Ted Karras, Lucas Patrick, Dylan Fairchild, Dalton Risner, Cody Ford, Jalen Rivers and Matt Lee
At this point it would be surprising if Fairchild didn't start at right guard in Cleveland. That's the lone spot up for grabs. Risner has only practiced once with the team and didn't go through a full training camp. Rivers was taking reps at left guard on Thursday. Risner could push for a starting job in the near future, with Ford, Rivers and Lee locked in as backups. Patrick's versatility to play both guard spots and center will mean he's active weekly, even if he doesn't hold onto the starting right guard job.
Defensive End: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy and Cam Sample.
Hendrickson and Ossai are expected to start, but Stewart will get plenty of snaps. Sample and Murphy should also get playing time. All five defensive ends could be active on a weekly basis.
Defensive Tackle: TJ Slaton, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Howard Cross III
Slaton and Hill will start, but much like Stewart, we should see plenty of Jenkins throughout the game.
Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Barrett Carter and Shaka Heyward
Wilson will start at linebacker. Knight also appears to have the edge, despite an inconsistent preseason. Burks and Carter are expected to get plenty of playing time on special teams and defense.
Cornerback: Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Josh Newton, DJ Ivey and Marco Wilson
Taylor-Britt and Turner could start on the outside with Hill in the nickel. We'll see plenty of Newton, even if he isn't a starter. Ivey and Wilson will have a role on defense, but they'll be used primarily on special teams when they're active.
Safety: Geno Stone, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and PJ Jules
Stone and Battle are locked in as the starting safeties. Anderson will be a special teams ace and the primary backup on defense. Jules will also get plenty of special teams snaps.
Specialists: Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and William Wagner
McPherson, Rehkow and Wagner are locked in on special teams. Look for Jones to be their first-team punt returner. Jermaine Burton and Jones will likely return kickoffs, assuming Burton is active. If not, Perine is capable of returning kickoffs.