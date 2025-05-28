Cincinnati Bengals Expecting to Make Changes to Ring of Honor
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced that the 2025 Ring of Honor ceremony would take place on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. during Cincinnati's matchup with the New York Jets.
The two inductees will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.
The team also announced that changes could be coming to the Ring of Honor process.
"This is the fifth year for the Bengals Ring of Honor, which is an important milestone to reflect on the tradition," the Bengals said in a statement. "After this year, the Bengals will review and explore ways to reshape aspects of the Ring of Honor to ensure it remains relevant and sustainable now and into the future. More information on potential changes will be announced next year ahead of 2026 Bengals Ring of Honor voting."
What does that mean? Well, maybe they'll change the number of players that will be inducted. Maybe it'll be a bi-annual event instead of annual.
Regardless, changes are coming, which means the two inductees that are chosen this year will be the final legends to go in with the initial format. This year's nominees are Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, David Fulcher, Dave Lapham, Max Montoya, Lemar Parrish, Bob Trumpy and Reggie Williams.
