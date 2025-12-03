Cincinnati Bengals Great Named Senior Finalist For Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Ken Anderson is back in the mix again for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one more voting step away from induction, along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Contributor), former head coach Bill Belichick (Coach), Anderson, running back Roger Craig, and defensive tackle L.C. Greenwood (Seniors). That is the 2025 senior group limited to five names.

The remaining bar to clear is an approval from at least 80% of the members of the full selection committee at their annual meeting next year during Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco.

This marks Anderson's third trip to the finals since his retirement from the sport. It is his first finalist trip since earning senior status in this process (was his fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals). He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2021.

Anderson was the Bengals' first NFL MVP player in franchise history during the 1981 AFC Champion season. All in all, Anderson played 16 seasons in Cincinnati (1971-86)—the longest of any player in franchise history. He completed 2,654 passes (59.3%) for 32,838 yards, 197 touchdowns, and 160 interceptions.

On Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame calculator, Anderson rates higher than inductees like Troy Aikman, Sonny Jurgensen, Len Dawson, Bob Griese, and more. Although his score (82.99) is below the average HOFers at quarterback (108).

Bengals offensive tackle great Willie Anderson is also in the full 20-name finalist group looking for induction, along with Anderson.

The late Ken Riley became the second player to enter the PFHOF as a Bengal in 2024. Willie Anderson was also a finalist that year but is still awaiting his call.

