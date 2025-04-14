Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Two Intriguing Trench Players for Pre-Draft Visits
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers for a pre-draft visit on Monday and South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rivers is an intriguing offensive line option. He's projected to be a third or fourth round selection.
"A three-year starter at Miami, Rivers lined up at left tackle in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's RPO-based version of the Air Raid, although he also shifted inside to left guard on most of his 2024 tapes," Dane Brugler wrote. "Despite missing time throughout his career because of injuries, he showed clear improvements each season—he played his best ball toward the end of the 2024 season and at the Senior Bowl. When he stays patient in pass pro, Rivers skillfully uses his length to lock out, shuffle and control his man with his power base, although he can get crossed up when caught upright or lunging. He flashes dominance in the run game, and that should continue if he can clean up some technical issues. Overall, Rivers is a large-bodied athlete with the long arms, play strength and functional movements to execute his blocking assignment. His overaggressive tendencies lead to balance issues, however, which must be addressed by pro coaching. He has NFL starting potential and fits best at guard."
The Bengals are in need of a starting guard. Rivers is an under-the-radar option that they're certainly interested in getting to know better. Monday's visit could also be about the medical side of things as well. He missed five games in 2024 due to a leg injury and also had knee surgery in 2021.
Rivers is the ninth ranked guard in Brugler's rankings.
Lance Zierlein also believes Rivers will be a guard in the NFL.
"He’s sturdy at the point against bull-rushers and space-eaters," Zierlein wrote. "He works with stiff hips and below-average base footwork, which often short-circuit attempts to leverage and clear the gaps. He’s a clunky mover who will be tied to scheme, but his mass and length increase his likelihood of finding starting reps on the interior, provided he can stay healthy."
Sanders is another intriguing prospect. He's 70th overall on Brugler's big board and could be a day two target for the Bengals.
"With his initial burst, Sanders can maneuver through gaps with abrupt hands/feet or change the line of scrimmage by quickly getting into a blocker's chest," Brugler wrote. "He is surprisingly stout at the point of attack and flashes power and hand use to stack and shed against the run. Overall, Sanders is a long, twitchy big man and has the tools to make consistent plays in the backfield with continued technical and awareness improvements. His promising skill set will fit both even and odd fronts."
Sanders had 93 tackles (16.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in 25 games over the past two seasons. The Bengals' interior pass rush needs more juice. That's what Sanders would ideally bring to Cincinnati if they did take him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Zierlein expects Sanders to be taken in the second round.
"Sanders is a powerful road block with heavy hands and a strong core. He rarely touches the ground," Zierlein wrote. "Despite a lack of knee bend, he usually gives better than he gets and blockers have a hard time keeping him sealed. He punches and locks out quickly with a twitchy shed to tackle a gap over. His rush features average first-step quickness, but sudden hand swipes and play-through power in his lower half open pathways to the pocket. Sanders' blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution."
If the Bengals don't address the defensive trenches in round one, Sanders could certainly be a target in the second round. Rivers could be in the mix as early as round three, but definitely in the fourth round.