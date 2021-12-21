Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Hakeem Adeniji, Joe Bachie and Khalid Kareem

    Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to multiple starters.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Broncos

    The 25-year-old didn't finish the game and probably won't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but could play on Sunday against Baltimore.

    "Joe (Mixon) may be limited early in the week, he has an ankle but it’s encouraging," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.

    Linebacker Joe Bachie suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. 

    Look for Markus Bailey to start alongside Germaine Pratt on Sunday against the Ravens. 

    Defensive end Khalid Kareem is in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll miss time or not. 

    "The concussion protocol is a matter of days and we’re hopeful he can come out of that," Taylor said. "Joe (Bachie) obviously it stinks. He was getting an opportunity and doing a nice job. That’ll end his season."

    For More on the Bengals, Including the Latest News and Exclusive Interviews, Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel

    Like Mixon, starting right guard Hakeem Adeniji suffered a sprained ankle. He's expected to be limited early in the week. 

    Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is on the COVID-19 Reserve List. He could give the Bengals a big boost if he were able to come back and play this week. 

    The Bengals control their own destiny, but they need to beat Baltimore on Sunday. For more on their playoff chances, go here

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Read More

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

    Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23

    Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Mixon
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Hakeem Adeniji, Joe Bachie and Khalid Kareem

    just now
    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Broncos

    2 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Raiders Beat Browns, Bengals Remain in First Place in the AFC North

    13 hours ago
    May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Re-Sign Drue Chrisman, Release Cornerback Holton Hill

    18 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Bengals' Mindset Going Into Final Stretch

    18 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 394
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos in Denver

    20 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run the Ball on 3rd-and-8 Against Broncos

    22 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) dances after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 384
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Grind Out 15-10 Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Dec 20, 2021