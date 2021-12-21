Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Hakeem Adeniji, Joe Bachie and Khalid Kareem

Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to multiple starters.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Broncos.

The 25-year-old didn't finish the game and probably won't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but could play on Sunday against Baltimore.

"Joe (Mixon) may be limited early in the week, he has an ankle but it’s encouraging," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.

Linebacker Joe Bachie suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Look for Markus Bailey to start alongside Germaine Pratt on Sunday against the Ravens.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem is in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll miss time or not.

"The concussion protocol is a matter of days and we’re hopeful he can come out of that," Taylor said. "Joe (Bachie) obviously it stinks. He was getting an opportunity and doing a nice job. That’ll end his season."

Like Mixon, starting right guard Hakeem Adeniji suffered a sprained ankle. He's expected to be limited early in the week.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is on the COVID-19 Reserve List. He could give the Bengals a big boost if he were able to come back and play this week.

The Bengals control their own destiny, but they need to beat Baltimore on Sunday. For more on their playoff chances, go here.

