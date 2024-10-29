Joe Burrow Praises Rookie Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton After Bengals' Loss to Eagles
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton caught a 41-yard pass from Joe Burrow in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Eagles.
Burton is one of just four wide receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin) to catch a pass in the past two games.
Burrow went out of his way to praise the rookie who played a season-high 24 snaps.
"It was nice to see Jermaine (Burton) make a play today. I think Jermaine is going to be a good player," Burrow said. "He continues to get open, and we’re going to continue that dialogue that quarterbacks and receivers have to have. I think he played well today and I think the guys that stood in for Tee played pretty well today.”
Burton nearly caught a touchdown, but Darius Slay knocked the ball away in the end zone. The rookie has two catches on the season—both went for 40+ yards. His ability to stretch the field is evident and it sounds like his playing time could increase moving forward.
"Jermaine made a great play on a go-route and stepped up, so there's more that he can continue to do as well to help us," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We always love to have Tee out there, because he makes a lot of big plays for us. But I think we're starting to see other guys step up as well, and we've got a comfort level in them.
The Bengals desperately need Burton to continue to grow as a player. He brings a vertical threat to an offense that needs someone to compliment Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burton got off to a slow start this season, but if he's getting more comfortable with the playbook, then there's no reason why he can't make an impact.
