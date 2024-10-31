Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton to See Increased Role After Earning Praise From Joe Burrow, Coaching Staff
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton got off to a slow start to his NFL career, but it sounds like his opportunity is coming.
Just three days after catching a 41-yard pass against the Eagles, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher hinted at an increased role for Burton ahead of their Week 9 contest with the Raiders.
"It was a good day for Jermaine. I thought he obviously made the one big, explosive play down the sideline," Pitcher said. "If you just rip through the game and watch Jermaine on every snap with a discerning eye, he did some good stuff. He created separation. We're going to keep working on the consistency element with Jermaine, knowing that dependability and for the quarterback with receivers is critical, and I thought Sunday absolutely was a step in the right direction for him there so happy with what he showed on Sunday."
Burton has two catches on the season: a 47-yarder against the Chiefs in Week 2 and his catch against the Eagles in Week 8. He played a season-high 24 snaps against Philadelphia.
"He can separate and he can catch the football," Taylor said. "His opportunities will continue to increase. I like where Jermaine's headed. We got confidence in him. He's getting more comfortable every single week and trying to make the most of his opportunities so I'm excited to see where he goes."
The Bengals took Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has had his fair share of growing pains since entering the league, including being inactive for Cincinnati's Week 6 win over New York, but there's no denying his talent.
After averaging 20.5 yards-per-reception last season at Alabama, Burton caught 89% of his targets in three preseason games, finishing with eight catches for 156 yards, and two touchdowns.
The Bengals are hoping his ready to take another leap after playing well against the Eagles.
"Take the next step. He played great last week. That was awesome to see," Burrow said. "His demeanor has been great. He wants to get better. He wants to improve. It's exciting to see and be a part of. I think he will. He will take the next step with his knowledge of the game plan, his knowledge of the defense, his knowledge of the offense, the minute details of each route. I think Jermaine is going to be really good player."
What dialogue goes on between a star quarterback like Burrow and a young wide receiver?
"One is just doing it, seeing him do it. That's the most important avenue," Pitcher said. "And then the secondary avenue would be that line of communication and talking through, 'Okay, I need you here. Here's why. What's the look in your eye when I tell you that? Do you understand me? Are you just kind of nodding, and I'm not quite sure if you understand me? Are you looking at me with a blank stare, like I'm speaking Chinese?' That's the dialog and the communication that I'm sure he's referring to, and it happens with any relationship between any two teammates, but between a quarterback and a young receiver, it's critical to how fast that guy can contribute. And as the veteran leader, that falls within the landscape of Joe's responsibility always to help Jermaine come along that way. And I think he's done a good job of that. And I think it'll continue."
The Bengals are hoping Burton is ready to take the next step and become a regular contributor on offense. Tee Higgins missed Wednesday's practice and could miss a second-straight game with a quad injury.
