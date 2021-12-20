Three Down Look: Bengals Grind Out 15-10 Win Over Broncos in Denver

Cincinnati is in control of their AFC North destiny entering the final three weeks of the season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense struggled to get going on Sunday, but squeezed out the big plays they needed in a 15-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Vic Fangio's defense lived up to the billing heading into the contest, but the road team brought a hungrier defensive gameplan. Cincinnati forced a mistake, didn't make any detrimental gaffes on its end, and woke up in first place in the AFC North.

Let's dive into our Three Down Look from Sunday's defensive slugfest.

Front Seven Sets The Tone

Lou Anarumo's defense had a starring role on Sunday in what's becoming a trend this season. Cincinnati has struggled to contain great quarterbacks and schemes, but they've munched lesser units. Denver and its' passing game in particular had no chance on Sunday.

The big dogs up front ate up a decent Broncos offensive line for three sacks, five tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. Larry Ogunjobi (four tackles, 1.5 sacks), D.J Reader (five tackles), and B.J. Hill (five tackles) got interior penetration throughout the afternoon. Their stellar play opened the door for Germaine Pratt , who finished with 15 tackles and a half sack.

The third-year linebacker had the best game of his NFL career on Sunday. According to Stathead, Pratt joined Vinny Rey as the only Bengals in team history to post at least 15 tackles and a half sack in the same game. Pratt and Joe Bachie (six tackles) have picked up the slack nicely since Logan Wilson went down. Hopefully Bachie won't be out too long after he suffered an injury of his own.

Pratt is rekindling his NFL potential after a few shaky seasons, just like Eli Apple. The latter led a strong day from the coverage unit as well. He allowed two catches and nine yards on six targets while recording two pass breakups.

Finally, Khalid Kareem (two tackles, one TFL, one forced fumble) rounded out the day with the crucial strip of Drew Lock. He only played 13 snaps but showed flashes of the potential he had at Notre Dame.

The Man With the Golden Leg

Cannon. Rocket Launcher. Howitzer.

There aren't enough adjectives to describe Evan McPherson, who set the Bengals franchise record by booting a 58-yard field goal to close the first half. The Florida product went 3-for-3 on the day with makes from 53, 58, and 26 yards.

So often in the Marvin Lewis era, Cincinnati would forgo the risk and head right to halftime when little time remained on the clock. Not in 2021, and not with this kicker. Burrow had nine seconds to work with as the break loomed, and he hit Tyler Boyd on a clutch pass up the middle to set up McPherson.

Money kick. Halftime momentum secured, as Bengals led 6-3 at the break.

McPherson is 9-for-10 on kicks of 50-plus yards this season and his 58-yarder is tied for the fourth-longest field goal this season. He leads the NFL in makes from 50-yards or more.

McPherson has a great chance to break the NFL rookie-record for most field goals made from 50-plus yards in one season. He is one behind Blair Walsh's mark set in 2012.

Joey Franchise Finds A Way

Sunday wasn't a performance to remember from Burrow, but that's largely why the offense did just enough to win. The Bengals didn't get greedy; they never chased points or got flustered in the face of elite coverage from the Broncos.

Burrow completed 15-of-22 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. Cincinnati is now 3-0 this season when Burrow passes for less than 175 yards.

Head coach Zac Taylor has shown a good feel for how each of his units is playing off one another, and he pushed the right buttons on Sunday.

Cincinnati made the plays it needed to make, with two standing out above the rest. Starting with the leak design that sprung Boyd open for the Bengals' lone touchdown.

Taylor drew it up perfectly, Burrow executed, and Boyd put the bow on top with great open-field moves to reach the endzone. On their final extended drive of the game, his security blanket warmed Burrow up again with the biggest 3rd-and-10 conversion of the season so far.

Boyd finished with five catches for 96 yards, and one score. It was his best game since posting 11 catches for 118 yards against Jacksonville in Week 4.

Burrow's numbers won't wow anyone, but he played like a veteran and moved like one too. He's never looked more mobile since the knee injury, scrambling for 25 yards on five carries. The totes tied a season-high, and the rushing yards were his most in any 2021 game. Joey Franchise is getting healthier every week and showing off all pf his skills along the way.

