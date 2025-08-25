Cincinnati Bengals Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released multiple players on Monday as they trim their roster down to 53 players.
Cincinnati has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53 players.
They waived offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, cornerback Nate Brooks, wide receiver Cole Burgess, running back Quali Conley, wide receiver Rashod Owens, center Andrew Raym, cornerback Lance Robinson, quarterback Payton Thorne and linebacker Craig Young.
They also released vested veteran Taven Bryan.
Bryan is the lone surprise of that group. He gave their pass rush a boost, but the former first round pick clearly didn't do enough to make the Bengals' roster.
The Bengals made 12 cuts on Monday. They'll have to trim their roster even more ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Plenty of questions remain. Will they keep four or five tight ends? Will undrafted free agent Howard Cross III make the team? Could they keep six linebackers?
We'll get those answers on Tuesday.
Week 1 Showdown
The Bengals hit the road to play the Browns in Cleveland on Sept. 7. Cincinnati is hoping to avoid their fourth-straight 0-2 start. They've only won one regular season opener under head coach Zac Taylor (2021).
“I thought we got all the work done that we needed to do. I really feel good. I like where we are from a health standpoint. I like where we are from an install standpoint. Our key guys understand what we’re trying to get and what our intent is. So, I feel really good as a football team where we are right now. We’ll get a chance next week with the bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast