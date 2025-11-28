Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 32-14 Win Over Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens 32-14 on Thursday night to improve to 4-8 on the season.

Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak. Here are our winners and losers from the game:

Winners

Bengals Defense

The Bengals defense was great against the Ravens. They forced five turnovers, one turnover on downs and three punts. They gave up a touchdown on the opening drive, but bounced back to have their best game of the season.

Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy

Ossai finished with two sacks and four quarterback hits. He also had four tackles (two for loss) and one forced fumble.

Murphy had three tackles, one pass defensed that led to a Demetrius Knight Jr. interception and multiple pressures on Lamar Jackson, including one on 4th-and-8 that forced Jackson make a poor decision. Josh Newton knocked the ball down for a turnover on downs.

What a night from this Bengals’ defense. They get the stop on fourth down. Nice pressure by Myles Murphy. pic.twitter.com/rnXCjYeEEs — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 28, 2025

Al Golden

Bengals defensive coordinator deserves a ton of credit. His group has played well over the past two games. They gave the Bengals a chance against the Patriots and his unit is a big reason why they went into Baltimore and got a win.

Golden and this defense is doing it without Trey Hendrickson. He took plenty of deserved criticism for their struggles earlier in the season, but the young guys are flashing their potential and the entire defense is playing better.

Joe Burrow

What more can you say about Joe Burrow? In his first game since Sept. 14, Burrow went out there and completed 24-of-46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

He was calm, cool and collected when the Bengals' offense struggled in the red zone in the first half. He could've forced it. He didn't. Instead, he settled into the game.

Burrow completed his first four passes, only to go 11-of-28 over the Bengals' next six possessions.

He led the offense on back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half that put the Bengals in position to get their fourth win of the season. A lot of quarterbacks would've forced it early in the game and made a mistake. He didn't and helped guide his team to victory.

The Bengals are 8-0 in Burrow's last eight starts dating back to last season, which ties a team record. They're 3-0 with him as a starter this season.

Evan McPherson

McPherson made all six of his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder. It was cold. It was windy. The offense was struggling.

The Bengals needed McPherson to play well on Thursday night. He was as important as anyone on the field. When he's kicking the ball like this, he's an absolute weapon and gives the Bengals one of the best kickers—if not the best kicker—in the NFL.

Losers

Red Zone Offense

The Bengals had four trips to the red zone in the first half and only had nine points to show for it.

Burrow completed just 1-of-10 passes in the red zone for three yards. The defense forced and recovered a fumble at the 2-yard line. The offense couldn't take advantage and turned it over on downs.

It felt like Cincinnati left the door open for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Bengals led 12-7 at the half, but they could've had a much bigger lead.

Burrow credited the Ravens' defense, but obviously the Bengals have to be better in Buffalo next week.

