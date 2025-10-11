Cincinnati Bengals Make Offensive Line Move Ahead of Matchup With Green Bay Packers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated Jaxson Kirkland from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Kirkland gives Cincinnati another offensive lineman that has taken reps at center. Backup center Matt Lee (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game. With Lucas Patrick (G/C) still on injured reserve, Kirkland gives the Bengals another option at center.
Joe Flacco is starting at quarterback for the Bengals. Cincinnati traded for him on Tuesday and he'll make his first start five days later, on the road at Lambeau Field.
"Crazy business," Flacco said on Friday. "You have to be ready for anything. That's kind of what it was. Definitely didn't have this on my list of things that were gonna happen so, but hey, that's this league and I'm a player. I think most players would say the same thing and I like to play football. If that's in Cincinnati right now, I'm all for it."
Flacco replaces Jake Browning, who struggled in three starts for Cincinnati with Joe Burrow on injured reserve after undergoing toe surgery.
The Bengals believe Flacco's experience and ability will give them a better chance of winning games without Burrow.
"I think in this kind of environment and this situation particularly, I could get myself in trouble kinda thinking I know everything," Flacco said. "I think the best way for me to do it is to keep is simple. I think when you've played a lot of ball and been around a lot of ball, you can get to the point where you complicate things. You're just making it harder on yourself so honestly, I think my experience in this regard is gonna help me in the sense that I don't have all the answers, just keep it simple, go play football and I think that's the best way to make sure we play consistently, stay ahead of the chains and do all those things."
The Bengals have been outscored 113-37 over the past three games. They'll look to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday in Green Bay.
